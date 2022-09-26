Police foil protest by Congress leaders, arrest them

Musheerabad Police arrested Congress leaders Bakka Jadson and others who were on their way to participate in ‘Chalo Pragathi Bhavan’ programme demanding the return of the lands of Dalits, which were taken away by the government for various projects.

“The Government is not implementing Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 (LA Act – 2013). Instead it is acquiring lands from Dalits for irrigation projects, government offices, colleges and rytu vedikas,” alleged Mr. Jadson. Those arrested by the police include TPCC general secretary Uzma Shakir, Lakshman Yadav, Giribabu and others.