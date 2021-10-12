Telangana

Police excesses suspected cause of man’s death

Tension prevailed for sometime at Pulimamidi in Chegunta mandal of Medak district on Tuesday as one Daveedu (35) of the village died on Monday due to alleged police excesses.

The family members alleged that he was beaten up by the police who took him into custody for physically manhandling an electricity employee four days ago. They said the police took Daveedu into their custody and beat him up.

However, police declared that the man died as a result of some health problem and that the family members submitted a written statement in this regard. Post mortem was also completed and body handed over to family members. Police stated that some of the villagers were trying to make an issue out of it after the body reached the village on Tuesday. Finally, a compromise was reported to have been reached and the issue sorted out.


