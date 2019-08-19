Police apprehend woman on charge of killing step-daughter

It was a step-mother who killed the 12-year-old girl in Kindibasthi, Medchal, around a month ago, the Cyberabad Police said.

Announcing the arrest of Pitla Nagamani, 30, Balanagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) PV Padmaja said that the woman eliminated the girl for “frequently quarrelling with her and disturbing her family life.”

The victim’s body was found wrapped up to shoulders in a plastic bag in an open plot in the same locality on July 20.

Balanagar Zone police said that the accused got married in 2001 and has a son from the marriage. However, there were disputes between the couple, and Nagamani started to stay with her mother and family members since 2016.

In November 2018, Nagamani got married to Subramanyam who had children from his first marriages, including a daughter. They were staying in Kindibasthi, Kamanikantha, Medchal. However, differences arose between Nagamani and the step-daughter.

Balanagar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) PV Padmaja said that the minor daughter felt that her father was not looking after her and her brother as he married Nagamani. She had arguments with her father over this and asked Nagamani to go away.

The accused started to stay at a rented home from the past seven-months.“Due to continues quarrelling, the accused decided to kill the minor and a lead happy life with Subramanyam,”the DCP stated.

When the accused went to Subramanyam's home on July 18, the step-daughter was alone. Both of them quarrelled again and the accused took the minor to her room.

The police said that Nagamani strangulated the minor by wrapping a towel around her neck. The deceased's face was disfigured which made it difficult to establish her identity immediately and her body was kept in white plastic bag which was thrown in an open plot in Kindibasthi.

Ms. Padmaja said that Nagamani killed the step-daughter and that they will investigate if anyone assisted her (Nagamani) in the killing and throwing away the body.