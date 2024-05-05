Poaching attempt thwarted in Bheemaram reserve forest, four arrested

May 05, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Forest Department officials from Khammam district apprehended four persons on suspicion of attempt for poaching in Bheemaram reserve forest on Saturday.

According to a statement from the department, forest section officer and beat officer of Madhira Range received reliable information, and went to the Bheemaram reserve forest on search on the night of May 3.

After comprehensive search, they spotted some torch lights at around 2 a.m., and apprehended two persons Anumolu Srinivas Rao and Poola Krishna Rao with single barrel gun, nine live bullets and two used bullets, apart from other hunting arms.

Upon further enquiry, two more persons Akula Nageswara Rao and Parisee Mareswara Rao were found to have been involved in the poaching operation, responsible for respectively supplying fire arms, and trading the poached wildlife.

Of the four, the first three were from NTR district of Andhra Pradesh, while the fourth person was from Khammam.

The case is under investigation, and the accused will be produced before the Magistrate, the statement said. The Police Department was informed about illegal possession of guns and bullets, it said.