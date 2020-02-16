Plantation in schools to celebrate CM’s birthday

The District Education department has instructed all government and private educational institutions to take up sapling plantation on their premises to mark Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s 66th birthday on Monday.

‘Plant and nurture’

In a press note here today, district education officer (DEO) Durga Prasad instructed the heads of all educational institutions to collect at least five to 10 saplings from the nearest nursery and take up plantation on Monday to celebrate the CM’s birthday. He also urged them to take all measures for nurturing of the saplings by protecting them with tree guards and regular watering.

Institutions have been asked to send photos of the plantation programme to the DEO’s office. He has also cautioned about disciplinary action against headmasters if they fail to take up the plantation programme as has been advised.