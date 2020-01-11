Philanthropist from Karimnagar dies in Dubai

Leading businessman of Karimnagar district and philanthropist 88-year-old Kesarimal Karwa passed away in sleep while he was holidaying along with his family members in Dubai in the wee hours of Saturday.

Mr. Karwa started his business as a gold merchant and later shifted to cloth industry, cinema theatre and later into the granite industry. During his last seven decades as a businessman, he had emerged as role model for several businessmen of the town and advisor to several budding business persons.

Close associate of former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao and former minister J Chokka Rao, Mr. Karwa was also closely associated with Reserve Bank of India deputy governor V. Leeladhar and other senior bank officials of various ranks of Union Bank of India. He was also associated with the Karimnagar Chamber of Commerce for several decades and worked for the development of business and trade in the district.

Following the spread of news of death of Mr Kesarimal Karwa, people from all sections of society made a beeline to console the bereaved family members at busy Tower Circle here.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi for providing necessary assistance to the family of Mr. Karwa in Dubai to send his body to India and later to Karimnagar.

Mr Karwa was known for his philanthropy, including financial assistance to orphanages and funding bright students to help them pursue their higher education. He was also associated with Lok Satta Udyama Samstha and Karimnagar Consumer Council activities in the town.