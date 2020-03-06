Peeved Adilabad Collector makes villagers take oath against open defecation

District Collector A. Sridevasena on Friday made villagers of Khapri in Jainad mandal take an oath against open defecation. She even ‘threatened’ to refuse their hospitality if they did not stop defecating in the open.
Ms. Sridevasena was interacting with the villagers after spending the night there under the Palle Nidra programme. She explained to the villagers the need for constructing toilets in their homes and shunning open defecation.
Villagers promise Daawat next week
As part of the oath she asked villagers to stop anyone they come across trying to defecate in the open. The oath ended in a lighter vein as the villagers made a promise to invite Ms. Sridevasena for a ‘Daawat’ (a festive or joyous meal) next week.
The Collector had earlier taken a tour of the village and interacted with villagers on the need for better sanitation. She was accompanied by officials.
