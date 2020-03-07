Pay taxes and bag goodies

With the end of current fiscal fast approaching, some proactive elected representatives of the rural local bodies are trying inventive ways to ramp up collection of property tax, including dues, to augment revenue for the local self governments.

The elected body of Vepakuntla Gram Panchayat (GP) in Raghunadhapalem mandal has rolled out a novel initiative to encourage villagers promptly pay property taxes and clear pending dues by announcing a lucky draw scheme.

The GP headed by Sarpanch D Shyamsundar recently passed a resolution to step up property tax collection to make their GP, located about 8 km from Khammam, a self-sustaining institution.

In pursuit of this endeavour, the GP has embarked on a campaign to spread awareness on the “lucky draw scheme” among the 3,000-odd residents of the village.

The novel idea has received appreciation from several elected representatives of the local self governments as well as officials concerned.

As an incentive for villagers to pay their house and water taxes promptly, the lucky draw scheme has been announced, said Mr Shyamsundar.

The lucky draw will be conducted at the GP office on March 31 to choose the winners from the eligible villagers, who pay their house and water taxes before March 30.

A fridge will be given as the first prize.

There are ten other attractive prizes, including household items like electric cooker, iron and dinnerware set to be won, he added.

The move is also intended to recover the property tax dues to the tune of Rs 4.10 lakh from several villagers and bring some new households under the purview of the GP to raise revenue for providing better amenities to the villagers, the sarpanch asserted.

The village has witnessed a slew of development work, including installation of LED street lights, and provision of tap connections in almost all households under the Mission Bhagiratha in recent months, he noted.

He added that special focus has been laid on property tax collection, which is the major revenue source for the GP., apart from the Finance Commission Grants.

Our village needs more funds to plug the gaps in physical infrastructure, averred a local farmer. The GP is in dire need of a new building and a library must be set up in the village for the benefit of local youth, he insisted.

The lucky draw scheme announced by the elected body of the Vepakuntla GP is a welcome initiative, said District Panchayat Officer K Srinivas Reddy.

Several other GPs have evinced keen interest to implement the novel idea, Mr Reddy said, adding that the elected representatives of the GPs are being constantly encouraged to step up tax collection drive and effectively implement Palle Pragathi programme to ensure comprehensive development of villages.