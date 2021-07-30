Oxygen generation plants at all private hospitals

Failure to install may result in cancellation of recognition, says official

The Telangana government has asked all registered private hospitals in the State to install Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants as per their bed capacity by August 31.

The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare in a communication to managements warned that failure to install the plants may be viewed seriously and lead to cancellation of recognition of their respective hospitals.

The plants must have capacity to generate 500 litres per minute of oxygen for hospitals with a bed capacity up to 200, 1,000 litres per minute from 200 to 500 beds and 2,000 litres per minute where the bed capacity was more than 500.

In May, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had informed State governments that oxygen generation plants provide the hospitals with an assured medical oxygen supply that was of critical need during health emergencies. Hence, the Central government wanted all States to establish PSA oxygen generation plants in both public health facilities as well as private hospitals.

Based on the Ministry’s suggestion, the State government authorised the Director to initiate action.