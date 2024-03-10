GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Owaisi raises concerns over Election Commissioner Goel’s resignation

March 10, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. File

AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the resignation of Election Commissioner (EC) Arun Goel, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, was shocking. He reiterated his opposition, in the interest of free and fair elections, to the composition of the election commissioners’ selection committee.

‘Apparent differences’ with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar led to Arun Goel’s resignation

Mr. Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha, said, “This is shocking that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is slated to release the election schedule soon and the EC, Mr. Goel, submits his resignation. I do not know the reasons for this. The Majlis (AIMIM) at the very outset of the bill being brought into the Parliament had said that the CEC and EC appointment procedure goes against the Supreme Court judgement. One would be the Prime Minister, the other committee member would be a Minister of the Government and the third would be the Leader of the Opposition. It is clear that the government would appoint its favoured person as ECI and EC.”

The AIMIM chief underscored the significance of free and fair elections in the country. He termed the Centre’s stand as “arrogant” and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was under the impression that they have 300 MPs and think they could go against the Supreme Court judgment. “This law is wrong. As far as the resignation of the EC goes, it would be good if he or the government give reasons,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.