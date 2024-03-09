GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns as Lok Sabha polls approach

The Ministry of Law and Justice said in a gazette notification that President Droupadi Murmu had accepted Mr. Goel's resignation

March 09, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Arun Goel was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. File

Arun Goel was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on March 9, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

His tenure was till December 2027.

Gazette notification

According to a Law Ministry notification, Mr. Goel’s resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from March 9. It was not immediately known why he stepped down.

Mr. Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022.

Following the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Mr. Goel’s resignation, the three-member EC panel has now only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

