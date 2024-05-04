Owaisi can be defeated if impersonation is checked: BJP

May 04, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui has claimed that if the party functionaries are alert and prevent the impersonation of women voters in the veil (burqa), Majlis Party leader Asaduddin Owaisi can be easily defeated by party candidate K. Madhavi Latha in the Lok Sabha polls this time from Hyderabad Parliament constituency.

Addressing a press conference at the State office on Saturday, Mr. Siddiqui was sure that if there is a proper check on impersonation, the party candidate can win with a majority of up to two lakh votes in the constituency. Unlike before, the party has also formed booth committees in parts where it was non-existent before with hope to reap benefits.

“Mr. Owaisi has only brought disrepute to our community and Hyderabad city across the country. If the family stranglehold on the poor and their alleged land grabbing activities can be exposed, people will be with us. The constituency can be developed by the Modi government much more than what the Owaisi family has done over the years,” he maintained.

The Modi government schemes are targeted at the poorest of the poor without any discrimination and the Muslims are the getting benefited the most. “Once corruption is reduced, poor people will prosper automatically. If the development fruits of the Modi government reach the community in Telangana also there will be no need for any reservations.,” he claimed.

Therefore, he appealed to the people and cadre to reach out to the beneficiaries of the Centre’s schemes and explain about the Prime Minister’s determination for the country’s progress minus “corruption, riots and dynastic politics”. “There has been a sea change in the country in the past 10 years with improved roads, trains and so on. The first two phases of the voting has clearly indicated that the weaker sections are with Mr. Modi,” he said.

The minority morcha leader also took potshots at the Congress government here questioning why it has not found a place for a Muslim in the Council of Ministers after all the big talk. “The Congress party will do everything to attract the Muslim vote by holding iftars, their leaders wear our caps and likes but when it comes to giving a ministry, they could not find a single person from the community,” he remarked.

Out on bail

In a separate press conference, State vice president and former MLA N. V. S. S. Prabhakar charged that all Congress leaders from Rahul Gandhi to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy are out on bail on personal bonds due to various cases and hence their guarantees to the people cannot be trusted.

He also ridiculed the claim of Mr. Revanth Reddy that Justice Venkatachalliah Commission set up by the Vajpayee government in 2000 was to do away with reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs and advised him to first study its recommendations as it was constituted to review problems in effective implementation of the Constitution.