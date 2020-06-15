Telangana

Over 64 lakh tonnes paddy procured

Yasangi crop procurement concluded

The procurement of yasangi crops in the State concluded on Monday after being extended twice for a total of two weeks from the initial plans to complete it at the May-end. Paddy, maize, bengalgram, sunflower and jowar were purchased from farmers directly as part of the State government’s procurement exercise at minimum support prices.

According to officials of Rythu Bandhu Samithi, which has monitored the procurement, a total of nearly 64.16 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured at 6,398 centres. Similarly, about 9.43 lakh tonnes of maize was procured at 1,097 centres, 82,941 tonnes of bengalgram at 88 centres, 6,193 tonnes of sunflower at 14 centres and 17,067 tonnes at 38 centres.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 9:09:08 PM

