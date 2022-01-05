Telangana

Over ₹6,000 crore transferred to farmers: Niranjan Reddy

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy has informed that ₹6,008.27 crore was transferred to 60,16,697 farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, so far. On Wednesday alone, ₹201.91 crore was transferred to farmers’ bank accounts, he said.

In a release here on Wednesday, he said that it was only the government of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that has been extending this support to the farming community.

Informing that farmers were returning to fields with reverse migration, he said that the State has been surging ahead with development under the able leadership of KCR.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2022 11:37:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/over-6000-crore-transferred-to-farmers-niranjan-reddy/article38139194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY