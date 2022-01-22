Over 4k cases registered for the 3rd consecutive day

The daily load of COVID-19 cases in Telangana continues to be over 4,000 for the past three days.

The State registered 4,393 infections on Saturday. While 1,16,224 samples were put to test. Results of 9,537 are awaited. Meanwhile, two more COVID patients have died.

The number of patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) has increased from 714 on Friday to 770 on Saturday, and oxygen bed occupancy increased from 1,214 to 1,273. The beds occupancy is gradually increasing.

The 4,393 new infections include 1,670 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 417 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 301 from Rangareddy, 178 from Hanamkonda, 117 from Khammam, 99 each from Sangareddy and Mahbubnagar, and 92 from Mancherial.

From March 2, 2020 to January 21 this year, a total of 3.11 crore samples were put through COVID test and 7,26,819 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 29,127 were active cases, 6,93,623 have recovered, while 4,069 people have died.