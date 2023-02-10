HamberMenu
Osmania and SIT, Japan, sign pact for university collaboration  

February 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Osmania University, Telangana, and Shibaura Institute of Technology (SIT), Japan, have entered into an agreement for university collaboration to organise international programmes for nurturing a globally-minded human resource.

As part of the signing ceremony at SIT on Friday, Prof. Dandeboina Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, held discussions with university president Jun Yamada.

A delegation from OU, including its 10 students and staff, was at SIT to participate in the week-long gPBL (global Project Based Learning) programme. The project, fully supported by the Japanese Government, will be led by Prof. Miryala Muralidhar of the College of Engineering.

According to Prof. Muralidhar, the agreement would foster research collaborations, student exchange, and faculty partnerships between the SIT and OU. The delegation from OU would be exposed to Japanese education, lifestyle, cultural essence and technological innovations.

