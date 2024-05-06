Ordnance Factory Medak enters contract with Coast Guard for supply of CRN-91 guns

May 06, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ordnance Factory Medak (OFM) on Monday entered into a contract with the Indian Coast Guard for the Supply of 10 CRN-91 Guns. The contract was formally handed over by Deputy Inspector General of Coast Guard Bhibhuti Ranjan to OFM General Manager P. Babji, at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi. This Close Range Naval (CRN) Gun is a Naval Version of the 30 mm automatic gun installed on a ship and gyro stabilised. It is directed by an electro-optic fire control system (FCS) for day and night use mounted on an improvised cupola. It can also be remotely operated.