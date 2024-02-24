Operations temporarily suspended at Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kamareddy

February 24, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Operations at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kamareddy have been temporarily suspended. Applicants with appointments booked from February 26 will receive an SMS providing them with the option to reschedule their appointments. Additional appointments are being made available at the Passport Seva Kendra in Nizamabad to accommodate these changes. Applicants, howver, have the option to reschedule their appointments to any of the PSKs/POPSKs in Telangana according to their convenience and availability, according to a note released by Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad.