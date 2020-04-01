One more COVID-19 positive case in Nizamabad

One member of a family of a retired government employee, who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat in Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, was also tested COVID-19 positive. Six other members of his family tested negative and reports of two others are yet to come, according to District Collector C. Narayana Reddy.

Family members quarantined

In a press release here on Wednesday, the Collector said they have all been put in quarantine wards. The retired employee belonged to Quilla Road, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms on his return from the Jamaat on March 28, and has been in Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, health officials, with the help of police and revenue personnel are carrying out a door-to-door survey to trace the persons who had gone to the Jaamat, and who had come in contact with them after their return. The survey is being done in Muslim-dominated localities of old town. A similar operation is also going on in Kamareddy district.

However, health workers complained to the district authorities that people there were not cooperating with them, and even going to the extent of attacking then when asked about the details. In some areas they were letting dogs on them, they said.