One held for posting obscene content on ‘X’

October 28, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police, acting on a complaint received by SHE Teams, arrested a person for posting obscene content on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The accused, Bhukya Ramesh Naik, the police said, posted sexually explicit content and morphed videos of a woman. It was also observed that the said video became viral, and it was being sold online.

Naik, the police said, priced the video at ₹50. He took screenshots of the payments via WhatsApp from various clients to send across the related content.

He was booked under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and IPC S. 509 (Act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The accused was remanded to judicial custody.

