OFMK to supply 10 CRN-91 guns to Coast Guard

May 07, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a constituent of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), entered into a contract with the Indian Coast Guard for the supply of 10 CRN-91 guns on Tuesday.

The contract was formally handed by the Indian Coast Guard deputy inspector general Bhibhuti Ranjan to OFMK general manager P Babji at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

This gun is a naval version of the 30 mm automatic gun installed on a ship and gyro stabilized. It is directed by an electro-optic Fire Control System (FCS) for day and night use mounted on an improvised cupola. It can also be remotely operated, said an official release.

OFMK stands as one of the five production units under the ambit of the newly formed AVNL - defence public sector undertaking under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. AVNL is into manufacturing armoured fighting vehicles, including main battle tanks and mine-protected vehicles, catering primarily to the requirements of the armed forces.

Notable products encompass T-90 Tank, T-72 Tank, BMP-II (Sarath Tank) and MBT Arjun. In addition to the above products, AVNL, Medak Unit is supplying CRN (Close Range Naval)-91 Gun to the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy also, the release added.