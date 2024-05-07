GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

OFMK to supply 10 CRN-91 guns to Coast Guard

May 07, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The contract to supply CRN-91 guns was formally handed over by Indian Coast Guard deputy inspector general Bhibhuti Ranjan to OFMK general manager P Babji at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

The contract to supply CRN-91 guns was formally handed over by Indian Coast Guard deputy inspector general Bhibhuti Ranjan to OFMK general manager P Babji at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a constituent of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), entered into a contract with the Indian Coast Guard for the supply of 10 CRN-91 guns on Tuesday.

The contract was formally handed by the Indian Coast Guard deputy inspector general Bhibhuti Ranjan to OFMK general manager P Babji at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

This gun is a naval version of the 30 mm automatic gun installed on a ship and gyro stabilized. It is directed by an electro-optic Fire Control System (FCS) for day and night use mounted on an improvised cupola. It can also be remotely operated, said an official release.

OFMK stands as one of the five production units under the ambit of the newly formed AVNL - defence public sector undertaking under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. AVNL is into manufacturing armoured fighting vehicles, including main battle tanks and mine-protected vehicles, catering primarily to the requirements of the armed forces.

Notable products encompass T-90 Tank, T-72 Tank, BMP-II (Sarath Tank) and MBT Arjun. In addition to the above products, AVNL, Medak Unit is supplying CRN (Close Range Naval)-91 Gun to the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy also, the release added.

Related Topics

Telangana / defence equipment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.