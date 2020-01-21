Officials visit Kerala to study their NRI policy

The State government has expedited the formulation of Telangana State NRI Policy.

A team of senior officials comprising Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor to government Rajiv Sharma and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister S.Narsing Rao visited Kerala on Tuesday at the instance of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.

The team of officials had meetings with Non Resident Keralites Affairs department (NORKA) Secretary Elangovan, NORKA Roots Organisation’s CEO Harikrishna Namboodri and had discussions on the measures taken for the welfare of the Keralites living in various countries and the policies being implemented in this regard. They also studied several policy papers on the matter.

Comprehensive policy

The Chief Minister had decided to support and help people from the Telangana State who migrated to several countries in search of jobs and were also facing several problems and challenges. He wanted to bring a comprehensive NRI policy to help people from the State who went abroad.

He had asked the officials concerned to study various policies, schemes being implemented in other States with regard to the NRIs there.

The NORKA department essentially looks after three aspects and extends its help. It helps people who are potential immigrants and help them in helping documentation quickly and smoothly, giving them orientation and helping them in upgrading their skills.

Database of NRIs

The second aspect is about people who are working in other countries, enrolling them and setting up a database, provide insurance and help to get back in case of any emergency or death of the person working abroad.

Lastly, the department would help those who returned back to their State, give them insurance, economic support schemes and subsidy for their rehabilitation, according to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The NORKA department has a budget of ₹80 crore to cater to 3.5 million Keralites working abroad. In Telangana, 6.5 lakh people work abroad.

The team that is returning on Tuesday will give its report to the Chief Minister and the policy will be formulated as per his guidance.