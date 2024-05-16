GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Officials told to explore options to implement crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh

CM asks officials to workout guidelines before model code of conduct ends in Telangana

Published - May 16, 2024 12:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Congress government in Telangana, headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has started exploring options for fulfilling one of its key promises waiver of crop loans up to ₹2 lakh.

The Chief Minister, who convened a meeting with senior officials on Wednesday, reiterated his commitment to complete loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh by August 15. He directed the officials concerned to work out modalities in this direction while enquiring about the State’s financial situation and details relating to revenue and expenditure.

Harish Rao submits his ‘resignation letter’ at the Martyrs Memorial

He wanted the officials to explore ways to mobilise funds through different channels before the conclusion of the model code of conduct on June 6 and evolve guidelines for the effective implementation of the promise. The officials were asked to consider the proposal for setting up a separate corporation for mobilising the funds required.

As the State government was committed to relieving farmers from their debt burden, the officials should hold discussions with bankers who were willing to loan the huge amounts required for the purpose, Mr. Revanth Reddy said. The officials were asked to study the models of loan waiver implemented in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other States in this regard for effective implementation of the promise given by the Congress in the run up to the Assembly elections.

At the same time, Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the officials to speed up procurement of food grains, paddy in particular, from farmers without giving scope for the intervention of middlemen. Paddy procured from farmers should be milled and steps should be taken to ensure supply of fine rice through public distribution system, he added.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.