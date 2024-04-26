Harish Rao submits his ‘resignation letter’ at the Martyrs Memorial

April 26, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - Hyderabad

After the exchange of words and challenges between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao over resignation if the government failed to implement the Farm Loan waiver by August 15 reached the Martyr’s memorial on Friday with Harish Rao by submitting his resignation letter to the journalists.

Though initially the challenge was around the farm loan waiver, Mr. Harish Rao in his ‘resignation letter’ said it could be accepted if the Chief Minister fails to implement the six guarantees and also the crop loan waiver within the stipulated time.

Mr. Rao also made it clear that he would not contest even the bypolls after his resignation was accepted.

Addressing the media, the former Finance Minister said that he was committed to leaving his MLA position and submitting the resignation letter in the official format as the welfare of the State was more important to him than his post. He also asked the Chief Minister to send his resignation letter if he was not willing to come to the Martyrs’ memorial.

He said Mr. Reddy should implement all the promises made before the Assembly elections and if he fails Telangana intellectuals would submit his resignation to the Speaker.

Mr. Rao arrived at the memorial along with BRS MLAs – Srinivas Yadav, Bandari Lakshma Reddy, KP Vivekanand and Kaleru Venkatesh. The police did not allow the BRS activists to join him citing prohibitory orders due to the Parliament election code.