NSUI leader, doctors’ body members join BRS

October 11, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
NSUI leader Chamala Udaychander Reddy joining BRS in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

NSUI leader Chamala Udaychander Reddy joining BRS in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Former district president of National Students Union of India (NSUI) Chamala Udaychander Reddy joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Tuesday. He along with his friends and supporters were welcomed into the party by working president K.T. Rama Rao, Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and Alair MLA G. Sunitha Mahender Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao suggested the new entrants to the party to explain the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the BRS Government. He assured a good position to Mr. Udaychander Reddy in the BRS.

Along with Mr. Udaychander Reddy, president of Telangana Doctors Federation Anvesh, Chamala Bhanuchander Reddy, Bhanu Chander, G. Karunakar, V. Srikanth, K. Naresh Goud, T. Phaninder, K. Narsi Reddy, K. Srihari, Chamala Megha Reddy, Bhagawanth Reddy and others also joined BRS.

