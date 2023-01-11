NRI doctors to connect with Indian specialists to reach out patients across the world

January 11, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After showing the power of technology in reaching out to patients across the world during the pandemic, the unique initiative of eGlobaldoctors forum is now planning to connect Indian doctors abroad -- with those in India, and combinedly with patients in need of expert advice.

A group of doctors from the US and the UK connected with patients in India during the pandemic through mobiles and video technology resources offering them medical advice and help in the most distressed times. Now, they plan to expand that network with the inclusion of highly-trained specialists and bring them on a single platform to reach out to any patient across the world.

“eGlobalDoctors is a dream project of physicians driven by the common goal of serving the community from the homeland which supported them and is instrumental in the success they achieved,” said Vinod Elete, a Sydney-based doctor and managing director of eGlobalDoctors.

Srini Gangasani, the Atlanta-based cardiologist, who took up the initiative of connecting patients with specialists around the world during the pandemic, says -- the group has unique features including providing health passports to take their health information where ever they go.

Consultations and second opinions, including multi-disciplinary streams from local and international doctors, are on offer, said London-based orthopedic G. Srinivas. The specialties include internal medicine, cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, pediatrics, psychiatry and others. The response time is 1 to 3 days and the support response time will be two to three hours.

Appreciating the initiative, Telangana State Medical Council chairman Dr. Rajalingam welcomed the expansion of Eglobaldoctors in India. He also explained the recent changes in CME requirements for licensure in Telangana. Dr Ravindra Reddy, immediate past chairman of the Telangana State Medical Council, and well-known names in medical field -- Dr Prasad Rao, Dr. Surya Prakash, Dr Ravi Shankar, Dr T Subramanyeshwar Rao, Dr Mallikarjun Reddy, Dr Eshwar Chandra, Dr AS Rao, Dr Guruva Reddy, Dr Vishnu Reddy were among those who attended and appreciated the NRI doctors’ efforts. Dr Vinod Reddy said these eminent doctors would also reach out to empower the medical students and guide them on opportunities at the national and international level.