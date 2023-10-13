HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nomination filing for Hyderabad Cricket Association election ends

October 13, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Two more panels filed nominations for elections to different posts in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, scheduled for October 20, on Friday, the last date for filing the papers.

A. Jagan Mohan Rao, president of Handball Federation, filed the nomination for the post of president of the association with his panel members P. Sridhar (vice-president), R. Harinarayana Rao (secretary), Noel David (joint secretary), C. J. Srinivas (treasurer) and Ansar Ahmed Khan (councillor).

The other panel, named as Good Governance Panel, saw K. Anil Kumar file for the president’s post. His team members Daljeet Singh (vice-president), V. Agam Rao (secretary), T. Basavaraju (joint secretary), P. Mahendra (treasurer) and Vinod Ingle (councillor) would be in the fray for the posts mentioned.

The nomination scrutiny will be held October 14, and the last date for withdrawal is October 16.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.