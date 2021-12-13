No problems in paddy procurement

30 % higher than previous year: Gangula

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said that there was no problem in procurement of paddy and the procurement this year so far was 30 % higher than previous year. He has also stated that there was no problem in making payment.

“Paddy procurement is going unabated across the State and so far more than 11 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured comparing with previous year by the same day. As many as 1,280 procurement centres in 13 districts were already closed as procurement was over. So far ₹ 5,547 crore was credited in the accounts of farmers,” Mr. Kamalakar said in a review meeting held here on Monday with the officials. He said that there was a problem in stocking of paddy as the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) were not vacant in Suryapet, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nirmal districts. The FCI was not ready to hire godowns, he said adding that despite repeated appeals there was no response.

“So far 42.22 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured worth ₹ 8,268 crore. Payment was completed for 3.75 lakh farmers out of the total 4.5 lakh farmers from whom paddy was procured,” said the Minister.