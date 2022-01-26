NMDC will mine a better future for India: CMD

Impact League app launched

Hoisting of the national flag and launch of the company’s revamped website as well as an Impact League app marked the Republic Day celebrations at the NMDC head office here on Wednesday.

Addressing employees after unfurling the Tricolour, CMD Sumit Deb said that as the country braces up to become a global leader in iron and steel sector, NMDC will continue to mine a better future for India. Reaffirming the company’s commitment to India’s constitutional values, he said, “NMDC’s social initiatives to empower citizens of India do not emerge from statutory obligations, but from a sense of duty and compassion.”

The Impact League is a walk/run challenge app, which has been developed as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Fit India Movement. It provides an opportunity to the employees and their family members to support the CSR initiatives of the company. Besides the app, Mr. Deb also launched the company’s revamped website, whose feature include an engaging interface for the stakeholders, NMDC said in a release.

Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Technical) Somnath Nandi and Director (Production) Dilip Kumar Mohanty participated in the event. The company also organised Republic Day programmes at its projects.