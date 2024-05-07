GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nizamabad MP Aravind Dharmapuri is an enemy of Gulf migrants, alleges Congress NRI cell

May 07, 2024 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Dharmapuri Arvind, the BJP’s nominee for Nizamabad LS seat. File

Dharmapuri Arvind, the BJP’s nominee for Nizamabad LS seat. File | Photo Credit: K.V. RAMANA

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee NRI cell has released a chargesheet against sitting Nizamabad MP and BJP candidate for Parliament elections, Aravind Dharmapuri accusing him of being an “enemy of Gulf migrants” and cheating them with false promises in 2019 elections.

Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdar, NRI cell leaders Manda Bheem Reddy and Nangi Devender Reddy released the chargesheet, seeking answers to four questions with regard to his undelivered promises.

They said when the Central government reduced the minimum wages by 30% to 50%, he did not even argue on their behalf or submit a memorandum to the Centre. In the Pravasi Bheem Yojana too, natural death was not included, thus belittling the life of Gulf migrants.

They also said that Mr.Aravind did not even write a letter to the BJP government at the Centre for opening the consulates of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait even though a large number of migrants were from those countries.

The Congress leaders also questioned his silence when the migrants were charged five to six times the flight fare by the Indian government while returning from the Gulf during the COVID-19 period. “Mr. Aravind is not eligible to be a Parliament member,” they argued.

