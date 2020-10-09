Nizamabad MLC election peaceful

All eyes on Kavitha

The much anticipated Legislative Council election from the local bodies constituency of erstwhile Nizamabad district passed off peacefully on Friday with 823 out of the 824-member electoral college, comprising MPTC and ZPTC members and municipal councillors and corporators, exercising their franchise.

Officials said 821 elected representatives cast their votes while two others used postal ballot facility due to COVID. Only one vote was not cast and it apparently was of a councillor from Bodhan municipality who passed away recently.

Polling booths were set up in Nizamabad and Kamareddy. While Kamareddy saw 100% voting with all the 341 voters casting their votes and in Nizamabad out of the 483 voters 480 turned up.

About 20 voters affected with COVID were given permission to cast votes in the last hour and they came wearing PPE kits to the polling station. Counting will be taken up on October 12 and the result will be declared on the same day itself if everything goes smoothly.

The election assumed significance with Chief Minister’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the race as TRS candidate. She emerged as a favourite going by the fortunes of the ruling party and the Opposition on the basis of their support base. Subhash Reddy is the Congress candidate while Potankar Laxminaranayana is contesting on BJP’s ticket.

Prominent leaders who voted in these elections include the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy; Housing Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy; MLAs Ganesh Bighala, Bajireddy Govardhan, A. Jeevan Reddy and BJP MP of Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri.

Camp politics was in full swing for the elections as all the voters were shifted to various resorts by political parties fearing defections in the last moment. Most of them were brought back to Nizamabad on Thursday night while some others landed on Friday morning.

The elections were to be held in April this year after the vacancy was created due to the disqualificationn of the sitting MLC R. Bhoopathi Reddy. He joined the Congress just before the elections after getting elected on TRS ticket, and was subsequently declared disqualified. The polling was scheduled to be held on April 7 but was postponed due to the lockdown announced by the Central government to tackle the COVID19 pandemic.

If Ms. Kavita wins, going by the trends, it will be a comeback for her into Nizamabad politics after her defeat in the last Parliament elections to BJP’s Arvind Dharmapuri. She represented the constituency from 2014 to 2019.