NIT student killed, five others injured as car rams into median on NH 163 in Mulugu district

September 21, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MULUGU

Sridhar P 9596
The car which was involved in the accident rammed into the median on the NH-163 before it flipped and hit a stationary lorry at Jangalapalli crossroads near Mulugu town in the wee hours of Thursday.

A B.Tech second-year student was killed, and five other students were injured when the car they were travelling in hit the median on National Highway 163 before crashing into a stationary lorry on the highway side at Jangalapalli crossroads near Mulugu town in the wee hours of Thursday.

The car occupants were on their way to Hanamkonda from Laknavaram, the popular tourist attraction in the tribal majority Mulugu district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nissi Siju, 18, a B. Tech (Civil Engineering) second-year student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal.

She hailed from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, five other B. Tech second year students of NIT, Warangal, who were travelling in the car, suffered multiple injuries in the ghastly road accident.

The injured were identified as Shreya of Vijayawada, Murthuja, Umar, Sai, and Sujith of Hyderabad.

They were shifted to a hospital in Warangal in an ambulance. Their condition was stated to be stable.

One of the injured students was later referred to a super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

Police suspect that the driver of the car may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the mishap.

The Mulugu police have registered a case and are investigating.

