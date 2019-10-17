NIMS doctorssave abandoned newborn

A newborn girl, found abandoned near the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), was rescued by its doctors on Wednesday.

The health condition of the newborn, less than a day old, was said to be critical as her heart was beating at a very slow pace.

She was rushed to the emergency department of the hospital, where her vitals were stabilised.

The anxious doctors and other staffers of the hospital were filled with joy as they celebrated the newborn’s birth, bought clothes for her and named her ‘Aarya’.

The baby was spotted by a youngster in the bushes near the parking lot of the institute. He alerted the nearby police and the baby was rushed to the Emergency department.

“The baby is less than a day old. Her condition was critical initially as she turned blue. She was stabilized and sent to Shishu Vihar. We named her Aarya,” said Dr. Aashima Sharma, head of the Emergency department.

The doctor said that anything could have happened to the baby.

“Dogs or snakes could have bitten the baby girl in the bushes. She was found in good health and her weight was normal. Why don’t people hand over newborns at orphanages instead of abandoning them,” she wondered.