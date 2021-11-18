NIA carries out raids in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh

The agency has reportedly seized incriminating Maoist literature, laptops, memory cards, pen drives, and some correspondence with the underground Maoists during their searches.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday morning launched simultaneous searches at 14 locations in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh in cases related to furthering the activities of the proscribed CPI(Maoist), confirmed NIA officials in New Delhi.

In Hyderabad, the teams are searching the residences of surrendered top Maoist leader Ravi Sharma and woman rights activist Bhavani at Nagole. Another team are raiding the house of Martyrs Relatives and Friends Committee leader Padma Kumari.

Another team of the NIA was also conducting searches at Osmania University student leader Arunaklatha at Baghlingampally.

Sources told The Hindu the Central agency was raiding following the recent encounter in the forests of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. As many as 27 Maoists, including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Member and recruitment in-charge for Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh zone, Milind Teltumbde, were gunned down in the anti-Maoist operations by C-60 commandos on November 14.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Alakurapadu in Prakasam district, the NIA raided the residence of a senior member of the Revolutionary Writers Association (Virasam) Kalyan Rao. Rao happens to be the relative of top Maist leader Akkiraju Hargopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, who died recently due to kidney failure.

State joint secretary of Pragathisheela Karmika Samakhya (PKS) A. Annapurna alias Anita’s house is also being raided by the NIA in Visakhapatnam.

