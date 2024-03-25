NGO spreads cheer among children in shelters with colourful Holi celebrations

March 25, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Sulakshya Seva Samithi, an NGO, organised Holi celebrations for children residing in various shelter homes across Hanamkonda on Monday. In many homes, the air pulsated with excitement as children gave themselves up to merrymaking, gleefully smearing one another with colours provided by the organisation.

Founder-president of the NGO Santhosh Manduva shared how celebrating Holi with the children enriched their experience, echoing the sentiments of the team. For 14 consecutive years, this tradition has brought immense satisfaction to the organisers.

The distribution of colours proved to be a lively challenge as the children eagerly surrounded the volunteers, noted Sai Kiran Vangala. Kodam Vinay, a participant in such events for over a decade, captured the jubilant moments with his camera, further immortalising the spirit of the occasion.

Representatives of Oasis Orphanage and Sri Vyasa Avasam were grateful to the NGO for orgnising the event. Vamshi, a resident of Oasis Orphanage, articulated the anticipation and joy felt by all, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their beloved “annayyalu” (brothers) for this annual celebration.