Newly elected TRS MLCs take oath

Another MLC to take oath on December 6

The newly elected TRS MLCs under MLAs quota have took oath on Thursday. Protem chairman V. Bhupal Reddy administered the oath to the newly-elected members. Those who took oath included Kadiyam Srihari, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Padi Kushik Reddy, P. Venkatarami Reddy and Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao.

Another member Banda Prakash has resigned his Rajya Sabha membership on Thursday. He is expected to take oath on December 6 along with another nominated MLC Madhusudhana Chary.

Minister for Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy, Minister for Home Mahmood Ali, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for Energy G. Jagadeesh Reddy, Legislature Ssecretary Narasimhacharyulu and others were present.