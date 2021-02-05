Telangana

New Collectors for Medak, Peddapalli dists.

Medak and Peddapalli districts were allotted new Collectors by the government on Thursday. S. Harish, Additional Collector, Rangareddy, was transferred and posted Collector of Medak while S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Project Director in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, was assigned to Peddapalli.

The full additional charge of P. Venkata Rami Reddy and Ms. Bharati Hollikeri in the two districts respectively were withdrawn, according to the order issued by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 12:29:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/new-collectors-for-medak-peddapalli-dists/article33753928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY