Name chair after Savitri Bai Phule, Kavita urges Smriti

Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha requested Union Minister Smriti Irani to honour Savitri Bai Phule by naming any chair, being set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the country, after the social reformer.
She made the request on Twitter on the occasion of 190th birth anniversary of social reformer Savitri Bai Phule.
“I sincerely request her name to be added to the list of eminent women chairs to be established,” the MLC said. Last year, the Ministry headed by Smriti Irani had announced chairs to be set up in varsities in the name of 10 eminent women personalities.
The list however missed out on Savitri Bai Phule. Ms. Kavitha said it would be a tribute to all women in the country if a centre is named after Savitri Bai Phule, who set up the first school for women in the country in Maharashtra, and later extended the same with the help of her husband.
Meanwhile, a function to mark the 190th birth anniversary of the women’s reformist was held at BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s office in Khairatabad on Sunday. Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, former MLA and BC Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah and BC welfare department officials were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao and Government Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar garlanded the statue of Savitri Bai Pule near Kakatiya University campus in Warangal.
