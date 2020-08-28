Nalgonda police gets mobile toilet van

To be deployed for women police officers on bandobast duty

The district police office on Friday received a mobile restroom-cum-toilet van.

Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath, along with Additional SP Narmada inspected the vehicle.

The ‘mobile restrooms’, allotted to every district, are expected to be of help for women officers, particularly when on bandobast duty.

The fabricated vehicle, officials said, costs about ₹ 25 lakh. Its interior is made of superior grade steel that is corrosion resistant, and the van is equipped with three toilets, including one squat toilet, and a bathroom.

Mr. Ranganath said the ‘mobile restrooms’ is one of the many facilities the government was extending to the Police department. He said officials should make use of the facility to deliver better services. He instructed officials to maintain the vehicle well.