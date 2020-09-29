Nagarjunsagar Project properties transferred to Nandikonda municipality

District Collector Prashant J. Patil on Tuesday instructed officials to ensure smooth transfer of properties relating to Nagarjunsagar Project (NSP) to the newly-formed Nandikonda municipality and the various departments under it.

Mr. Patil said the State government had issued relevant directions for the same, through an order dated September 9. Discussing with officials from the municipality, Mission Bhagiratha, TSTransco, NSP and Revenue officials on Tuesday, he said change in possession of the NSP quarters, street-lighting system and maintenance, parks and supply of drinking water in the local body limits would be effected.

All the pending electricity bills till September 9 have to be cleared by the NSP, after which the municipality will take over the ownership. Also, the SBI Nehru Park, for which the Irrigation Department had called tenders and works are in progress, should be handed over after the renovation is complete, he said.

Similarly, Mr. Patil also instructed officials to prepare reports on the types of quarters, built-up area, and told officials to colour-mark the existing 260 quarters in the limits as ‘NSP’. Although discussed, whether the supply of drinking water should be in the purview of the municipality, or be retained with the Mission Bhagiratha officials, was pending for decision.

On being reported about the shortage of staff in municipal offices, and the requests for deputation of a few NSP officials, Mr. Patil advised officials to prepare department-wise proposals for staff requirement. The same would be forwarded to the State government for resolution, he said.