HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mystery continues to shroud death of Telangana software engineer Deepthi

September 02, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

TextEditorThe death of 22-year-old software engineer B Deepthi, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Korutla town of Jagtial district earlier this week, continues to be shrouded in mystery.

Her sister Chandana, 20, who went missing under mysterious circumstances from home on the day of the incident, along with her ‘boyfriend’, is believed to have been tracked down by a special police team from Telangana near Ongole in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

However, there was no immediate confirmation about this from the Korutla police.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the girls’ parents were in Hyderabad to attend a function at their relative’s house. Police have reportedly recovered liquor bottles from the residence of the deceased.

An audio clip purportedly of Chandana in which she was heard saying she had nothing to do with the death of Deepthi went viral on social media on Wednesday. Police are yet to confirm the authenticity of the audio clip and trace Chandana.

“We are awaiting the forensic lab report to ascertain the exact cause of Deepthi’s death and make a breakthrough in the case,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggested that a police team from Korutla traced Chandana, her boyfriend, and the driver of a car in which they travelled to Ongole on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.