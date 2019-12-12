Multi-pronged approach to clear traffic bottlenecks

In an effort to remove traffic bottlenecks and ensure free flow of traffic in the city, Collector R V Karnan launched a multi-departmental collaborative initiative to identify and remove encroachments on footpaths and other traffic obstructions in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits.

Accompanied by Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti, and others, Mr Karnan inspected some of the congestion spots on the busiest stretch of the main road from Nayabazaar School to Sri Sri statue circle on the Wyra road in the KMC limits, riding bicycles on Thursday morning.

Mr Karnan discussed about a collaborative action plan with the officials concerned and Khammam Mayor G Papalal to check unauthorised parking of vehicles and improve traffic management in the city. He directed the KMC officials to press into action the special task force teams for removal of all encroachments along the busy stretch of the main road between Mayuri Centre and the Zilla Parishad Centre on a war-footing to ease traffic congestion.

He further asked the officials to strictly enforce cellar parking norms to de congest the Wyra road, carry out repair works to fill up potholes at various stretches of the main roads, strengthen the CCTV network and traffic signal system in the city.

He said as many as five old traffic signals will be revived and seven new traffic signals will be installed at vantage points on the busy junctions of the main thoroughfares in the city soon.