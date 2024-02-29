MoJS adviser faults BRS govt. for Medigadda failure

February 29, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - hyderabad

Adviser to Minister of Jal Shakti (MoJS) Sriram Vedire has faulted the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for the failure of Medigadda Barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). The survey, planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance are faulty as per the preliminary report of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

Lack of proper geo-physical investigation of the sub-surface strata of the river bed (Godavari) where Medigadda and two other barrages of Kaleshwarm project were constructed, before taking up execution of the project component, had led to the present position of sinking of some piers of the barrage and seepage and leakage problems at Annaram and Sundilla barrages, he said addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He stated that the ayacut proposed under Kaleshwaram project was 18.25 lakh acres against 16.4 lakh acres proposed under Pranahita-Chevella project with about one-third of the cost of the former. The earlier Congress Government had failed to execute the project it planned and it only took up some canal works far away from the head works – barrage at Tummidihetti.

No approval from CWC

Mr. Sriram said the argument put out by the BRS Government over the availability of water was wrong and made it clear that the Central Water Commission (CWC) had never approved the designs and investment cost of Kaleshwaram, as being claimed by BRS leaders. The issue was mentioned clearly in the technical advisory committee (TAC) clearance for the project.

The TAC approval had stated clearly that the designs were finalised by the Central Designs Organisation of the Telangana Government (Irrigation Department) and investment details were never shared on the grounds that the project was being funded entirely by the State Government through loans and other means.

Further, Mr. Sriram, who is also the Chairman of the Task Force on Interlinking of Rivers, said the the funding agencies such as REC and PFC had stopped ₹28,000 crore loan for the third tmc ft lifting component of Kaleshwaram project as it was unapproved. It was included in the unapproved projects list in the gazette notification of Godavari River Management Board as it was meant to lift 195 tmc ft water over 65 days against in 96 days at 2 tmc ft a day. However, as per CWC report, availability water was for 120 days.

After the October 21 incident of Medigadda, the then government had failed to provide data sought by NDSA team as it was given only partial information on several of the 20 aspects. Later, the Congress Government too had failed to provide the information. Now, that the government had sought NDSA investigation, the information should be made available.

NDSA expert team

Mr. Sriram stated that the MoJS had approved a committee led by former Chairman of CWC J. Chandrashekhar Iyer to take up geo-physical and technical investigation into the Medigadda damage in a month’s time with necessary cooperation from the State Government. The panel would soon take up the task.