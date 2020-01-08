Moglaikar Athram Raj Gonds offer gratitude to goddess Jangubai

The tiny Moglaikar Athram clan of Raj Gonds and Pradhans, living scattered in Sirpur (U), Shettihadapnur and Chapri in Sirpur (U) mandal, Ghumnur and Kanchanpalli in Lingapur mandal and Rasimetta and Busimetta in Jainoor mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and some parts of Maharashtra, finally got to thank the most revered goddess Jangubai on Wednesday.

Some 15 years ago, the goddess had helped the Adivasis find one of their ‘stolen’ gods, Bhojjaibhali, because of which they needed to thank her and arrange a meeting taking the two gods, Moglaibhali and Bhojjaibhali, to meet her at her cave-abode deep inside the forest at Kota Parandoli Gram Panchayat located in Kerameri mandal of KB Asifabad district on the border with Maharashtra’s Jivti taluk.

Yes, there are a number of stories that lie scattered on the tribal heartland of former composite Adilabad district, which are heart-warming and sometimes bizarre, but all throwing light on the concerns, fears and anxieties of the ancient aboriginal communities, even in this age. These stories, which stay hidden in the hearts of concerned clans, have evolved around real life instances.

“In 2005, we went to Kaplai cave temple for pilgrimage carrying only Moglaibhali as by then Bhojjaibhali was stolen. The katoda or clan priest had a vision in which Jangubai appeared and told him that the missing god would be found soon but the clan must bring the god duo, considered her brothers, to meet her at her cave temple,” Athram Neelkant Rao and Athram Hamsa Rao, the present katodas recounted the tale.

“For some reason, we could not go to Jangubai during the last decade and half which had the community facing problems all along. We have now made the brothers meet their sister and hope to live in peace and in good health,” Shettihadapnur village head man of patel, Athram Sri Rao observed as he affirmed faith in the Adivasi beliefs.

Another interesting fact about the Moglaikar Athram is the name of their clan. According to elders, they are called Moglaikars because of some kind of association they had with the Mughals earlier.

The ethnic people, about 100 of them, travelled about 35 km barefooted, trailed by a caravan of 13 bullock carts and two mules, to the far flung abode of the goddess camping at two places for night on both sides of the journey. They camped on the outskirts of Rasimetta on the first night and at Vijjakasa on the second.