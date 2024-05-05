Modi guarantee means price rise and unemployment: Madhu Yaskhi

May 05, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud said that the BJP was adopting intimidating tactics, and the notice to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was a part of it. But, an awakened Telangana society would not accept such methods, he said.

Mr. Goud, who was speaking at a Meet-the-Press, organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) here on Friday, said that there was a danger of reservations being scrapped as the BJP was desperate to change the Constitution. Telangana society, that has a history of fighting tyrants, will never accept this.

The former MP also said that ‘Modi’s guarantee’ was a guarantee of price rise and unemployment. He appealed to voters to think about their children’s future before voting.

Mr. Goud also questioned how the BJP amassed thousands of crores with Electoral Bonds when it claims of offering a corruption-free government.

Attacking BRS, he said that KCR’s family destroyed Telangana’s soul by crushing those who raised their voice and looting the State’s resources. That is why people taught a lesson to BRS in the Assembly elections but arrogance continues in their behaviour, he said.

Mr. Goud questioned the sources of the huge wealth ‘amassed’ by KCR’s family and reminded that the State was pushed into a debt of ₹7 lakh crore while KCR’s family made money.