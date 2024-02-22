Minister assures houses for fire-affected daily wagers in Karimnagar

February 22, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has assured all possible help from the Telangana government to the daily wage workers’ families, who lost their huts and belongings in a major fire at Indiranagar vegetable market in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Mr. Prabhakar on Wednesday visited the site of the mishap and interacted with members of the families affected by the blaze that destroyed nearly 21 huts.

The aggrieved daily wage labourers apprised the Minister of the losses suffered by them in the fire that reduced their household items, clothes, certificates and other belongings to ashes.

The distraught hut-dwellers, who were away in Medaram to attend a ‘jatara’ at the time of the incident, had rushed back to Karimnagar to find their huts destroyed.

Moved by their plight, the Minister assured them that permanent houses will be provided to them soon. He said temporary shelter and food arrangements were made for them. Karimnagar RDO K. Maheshwar and Municipal Commissioner B. Srinivas were present.