GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister assures houses for fire-affected daily wagers in Karimnagar

February 22, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has assured all possible help from the Telangana government to the daily wage workers’ families, who lost their huts and belongings in a major fire at Indiranagar vegetable market in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Mr. Prabhakar on Wednesday visited the site of the mishap and interacted with members of the families affected by the blaze that destroyed nearly 21 huts.

The aggrieved daily wage labourers apprised the Minister of the losses suffered by them in the fire that reduced their household items, clothes, certificates and other belongings to ashes.

The distraught hut-dwellers, who were away in Medaram to attend a ‘jatara’ at the time of the incident, had rushed back to Karimnagar to find their huts destroyed.

Moved by their plight, the Minister assured them that permanent houses will be provided to them soon. He said temporary shelter and food arrangements were made for them. Karimnagar RDO K. Maheshwar and Municipal Commissioner B. Srinivas were present.

Related Topics

Telangana / accident (general) / fire

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.