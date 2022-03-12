MIM seeks to know fate of unemployment allowance promised in 2018

Congress says residential schools not in proportion to economic growth

Floor leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Akbaruddin Owaisi has sought to know from the government the fate of pre-poll promise of unemployment allowance made in 2018 and asked to ensure that no hurdles are created in the process to recruitment to fill over 80,000 vacancies this time.

Speaking on voting of demands for grants pertaining to 10 departments in the Assembly on Saturday, he mentioned that although the government had allocated about ₹1,000 crore for the unemployment dole in the 2019-20 budget but did not spend any amount out of it. Later, not even an allocation was made in the budgets for 2021-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Mr. Owaisi faulted the government for not tabling the demands for grants at least a day in advance, as has been the legislature practice. The copies of demands being voted on Saturday were sent to his residence around midnight on Friday and it would be first time he would be participating in the debate on demands without going into details. He requested the Chair not to repeat it in future.

On Mana Ooru/Mana Basthi-Mana Badi programme, the MIM member said about ₹2,000 crore was allocated in the 2021-22 budget for improvement of infrastructure in government schools as an unnamed scheme and this year the government had named the scheme and allocated more funds including ₹2 crore each from ₹5 crore each of Assembly Constituency Development Programme (ACDP).

He pointed out that government schools were denying admission to students coming from private schools without transfer certificate after their families’ incomes getting impacted with the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that private schools were not issuing transfer certificates to students leaving their schools unless full fee payment was made and requested the government to allow admission of such students into government schools with transfer certificate.

Argument

Floor leader of Congress Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the establishment of residential schools was not in proportion in proportion to the economic growth of the State and only 5 lakh out of 60 lakh school-going age children were studying in residential schools. He also opposed the government idea to spare a portion of ACDP for Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme and instead sought completely separate budgetary support.

There was an argument between Congress member Mr. Vikramarka and D. Sridhar Babu and treasury benches over the development of education sector and on the way business is being conducted in the House.