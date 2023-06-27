MIM indicates change of stand, may extend support to Congress

June 27, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - NIZAMABAD

In a change of stand that may create trouble to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the forthcoming elections in Telangana, the All India Majlis -e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has declared that it would support forces that would dislodge BJP at the Centre. It has also recalled its relations with Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in the past.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi was here on Monday to participate in party programmes. “I was not invited to the Mahaghatbandan meeting held at Patna recently. However, AIMIM has good relations with the Congress party and we are ready to support any effort that would defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP at the Centre. We do not wish that party coming to power at Centre again. We will contest majority seats in Telangana in the forthcoming Assembly elections,” said Mr. Owaisi while speaking to reporters. Informing that the party has already proved its strength by contesting at Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he said that they would contest across the nation wherever elections were held.

“We will declare our list of candidates just before elections and will start our batting. We will be king-maker after the elections,” Mr. Asaduddin said while welcoming the BRS spreading its imprint across the nation stating that anyone can contest anywhere in the country.

The AIMIM president said that the party would contest in Bodhan and teach a lesson to sitting BRS MLA Shakeel who got false cases, including attempt to murder case, registered against AIMIM councillors. He has also demanded that ₹30 lakh compensation must be paid to the family of the girl who was raped.

Referring to the BJP at the Centre, the AIMIM president said that the attacks on minorities in the country are increasing and two persons belonging to minority section were killed in the last 10 days at Nasik in Maharashtra.