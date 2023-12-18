Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering holds 104th convocation, 33 student officers graduate

December 18, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande presided over the 104th convocation of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on Monday.

General Manoj Pande was also briefed on the quantum-based campus wide Wi-Fi network for MCEME and the Virtual Maintenance Training Lab for Light Combat Helicopter.

He conferred B.Tech degrees on 33 officers, including those from the Royal Bhutan Army and Sri Lankan Army, of Degree Engineering (DE–104) and Technical Entry Scheme (TES–40) courses. The attendees included senior officers of the armed forces from the Secunderabad station and parents of the graduating officers

Lieutenant Genenral J.S. Sidana, Commandant of MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the significance of this milestone in the lives of the young officers of the DE-104 and TES-42 courses.

General Manoj Pande delivered a speech reminding the young officers of the tremendous responsibilities and endless possibilities that lie ahead for them. While expressing confidence in the high standards of training imparted at MCEME, he exhorted them to adopt a life of constant learning and remain physically agile and mentally robust. He also congratulated all the award winners and parents of the graduating officers.

In DE-104, Captain Nirmal Singh was awarded the DGEME trophy for the best all-round officer of the course. He also bagged the DGEME Gold Medal for standing first in overall Order of Merit. Captain Raghav Sharma was awarded the Commandant’s Silver Medal for standing first in the mechanical stream.

In TES-40, Lieutenant Sudhir Kumar Tiwary was awarded the GOC-in-C, ARTRAC trophy for the best all-round officer of the course and the DGEME Gold Medal for standing first in overall Order of Merit. Lieutenant Preet Choudhary was awarded the Commandant’s Silver Medal for standing first in the mechanical stream.

The MCEME, a premier technical training institute of the Indian Army, offers a large number of courses for both officers and other ranks, ranging from basic level and diploma to Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology. B.Tech is the flagship course of the college, where regular officers of the Indian Army and those from the Technical Entry Scheme pursue the degree.

The convocation concluded with a display of the projects by the officers. These offered innovative solutions to challenges being faced by the Indian Army.