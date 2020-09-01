MGU final semester exams from Sep 12

Question paper to have only one section with appropriate choice

Controller of Examination of Mahatma Gandhi University on Tuesday informed that final semester examinations of all graduate courses will be conducted September 12 onwards.

Exams for regular and backlog students for the fourth semester will begin from September 13. CoE Ramesh Miryala said the scheme of examination this time will see a change, with the paper containing only one section of questions with appropriate choice.

All exams will be held between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, while ensuring physical distance norms and sanitised arrangements. And, no candidate would be allowed into the exam hall without an admit card and face mask, he said.